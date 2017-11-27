Goodrow (undisclosed) will be brought along on San Jose's upcoming four-game road trip, Curtis Pashelka of the Bay Area News Group reports.

It was originally reported that Goodrow would miss at least a week with his injury, and it has been about a week since then. The 24-year-old is a depth forward for the Sharks who has averaged 10:55 per game when healthy, so while San Jose may want him back, fantasy owners will likely be more apathetic.