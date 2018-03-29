Sharks' Barclay Goodrow: Undergoes surgery, out indefinitely
Goodrow (upper body) underwent surgery on his finger Wednesday and will be sidelined indefinitely, Paul Gackle of the Bay Area New Group reports.
Goodrow's absence will devoid the Sharks of some depth in the bottom six, losing out on ice time from a 25-year-old winger that's quietly produced 14 points -- seven goals and seven assists -- over 47 contests this season. However, that output still leaves Goodrow off the vast majority of fantasy radars. Additional news on his availability should surface closer as a return date nears, but he's running out of time to make it back during the regular season.
