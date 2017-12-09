Sharks' Barclay Goodrow: Will miss another week
Goodrow will miss a week with a lower-body injury, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic Bay Area reports.
The kid can't catch a break, as he was just activated from IR last week after dealing with an undisclosed ailment. Goodrow has performed admirably in limited action -- we're talking two goals, two assists and a plus-3 rating over nine games -- but you won't see more than a handful of owners holding onto him while he's injured. Given his latest timetable for a return, the Canadian should miss at least the next three contests.
