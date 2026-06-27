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Sharks' Brady Knowling: Latest steal for San Jose

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Knowling was the 127th overall pick by San Jose in the 2026 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.

Knowling was the No. 1 goaltender for the US NTDP this past season and finished the year as the top-ranked North American netminder by NHL Central Scouting. He played for Team USA at both the World U18's and World Juniors, although he posted a save percentage below .900 everywhere he played, including the two international tournaments. Knowling's play is often inconsistent, but he's also 6-foot-5 and north of 200 pounds. He moves well for a big kid, so the upside is legitimate if he can clean up some shortcomings in his game. Knowling, who was born in Toronto and has dual citizenship, is a 2027-28 commit to Boston University.

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