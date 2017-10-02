Sharks' Brandon Bollig: Designated for waivers
Bollig was waived by San Jose on Monday, Rick Ralph of TSN 1290 Winnipeg reports.
A scrappy winger, Bollig scored on his only shot through three games during the preseason, but he also tacked on 14 PIM. The Sharks evidently know that he's little more than an enforcer type.
