Coe was drafted 98th overall by the Sharks at the 2020 NHL Entry Draft on Wednesday.

This right here is your classic high-risk/high-reward pick. No one is doubting Coe's natural ability. He's a massive kid (6-foot-4) who plays physically and has the hands and smarts to dominant a game offensively. That's the good news. The bad news is that his effort level is questionable, and he frequently appeared disinterested this past season playing for a North Bay team that was by far the worst in the OHL. Coe makes for a worthy risk at this point in the draft, but the light bulb will have to go off at some point if he hopes to become a productive NHL player.