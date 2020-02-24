The Sharks acquired Davidson from the Flames for future considerations Monday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

The Flames had a surplus of blueliners after trading for Erik Gustafsson and Derek Forbort, so Davidson should get more opportunities with San Jose. The 28-year-old Davidson has played seven NHL games this year without a point, but the Sharks could use the depth after trading Brendan Dillon to Washington and ruling Erik Karlsson (finger) out for the season.