Sharks' Brandon Davidson: Packs bags for Bay Area
The Sharks acquired Davidson from the Flames for future considerations Monday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.
The Flames had a surplus of blueliners after trading for Erik Gustafsson and Derek Forbort, so Davidson should get more opportunities with San Jose. The 28-year-old Davidson has played seven NHL games this year without a point, but the Sharks could use the depth after trading Brendan Dillon to Washington and ruling Erik Karlsson (finger) out for the season.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.