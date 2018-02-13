Play

Sharks' Brandon Mashinter: Brought up to big club

The Sharks recalled Mashinter from AHL San Jose on Tuesday.

Mashinter hasn't drawn into an NHL contest since the 2015-16 campaign, so he likely won't be with the Sharks for long. The 29-year-old winger has totaled seven goals and 18 points in 41 games with AHL San Jose this season.

