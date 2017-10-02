Sharks' Brandon Mashinter: Placed on waivers

Mashinter was waived by the Sharks on Monday, Pierre LeBrun of TSN reports.

Mashinter hasn't seen NHL action in a while, last suiting up for the Blackhawks back in 2015-16. The 29-year-old winger put up 30 points and 70 PIM in 61 games with AHL Rockford last year (though it's important to note he also skated to a minus-20), so it's conceivable that he'll get a shot with a big club this season given his moderate offensive output in the minors.