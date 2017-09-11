Play

Sharks' Brandon Mashinter: Returns to Sharks

Mashinter signed a one-year deal with San Jose on Monday, returning to the organization he was part of from 2009-13.

The 6-foot-4, 212-pounder has suited up for 64 NHL games in his career, picking up four goals and five points along the way. The team did not specify whether the contract is a one- or two-way deal, though it's more likely a team-friendly, two-way deal. If this is indeed the case, expect Mashinter to spend a lion's share of the season at the AHL level -- where's he's produced a respectable 232 points in 471 games -- to provide leadership for the younger players, and only be called to the NHL in the event that the Sharks' forward group is hit with injuries.

