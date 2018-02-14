Sharks' Brandon Mashinter: Shifts to minors

Mashinter was reassigned to the AHL's San Jose Barracuda on Wednesday, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic Bay Area reports.

The longtime journeyman was just recalled Tuesday, though he didn't feature in the Sharks' loss to Arizona. Mashinter has a chance to be recalled again ahead of Thursday's matchup with Vancouver, though even if he gets the call, he shouldn't be given any lineup consideration. In 64 career NHL games, Mashinter has just five points to go along with a minus-12 rating.