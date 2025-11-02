Svoboda scored twice on seven shots and added two assists in Boston University's 8-5 loss to the University of Maine on Saturday.

Svoboda had not done much this season prior to the firewagon game that occurred Saturday. He's now at six points over nine games for the Terriers this season. He had just nine points over 33 appearances in 2024-25, though he also put up six points in seven games at the World Junior Championship. The 20-year-old center has never really displayed an elite scoring touch at any level. He's an unsigned prospect for the Sharks after being selected 71st overall in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft, and it's unclear if he'll be in San Jose's long-term plans.