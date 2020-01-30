Dillon earned an assist in Wednesday's 5-2 loss to the Canucks.

Dillon collected the secondary helper on Tomas Hertl's opening tally in the first period. Through 11 games in January, Dillon posted three assists, 30 hits and 21 PIM. He's at 13 points, 159 hits and 73 PIM overall this season. While he's not particularly skilled on offense, he's produced enough to be worth a look in deeper fantasy formats.