Sharks' Brenden Dillon: Back from suspension
Dillon's one-game suspension has been served. He'll be eligible to return against the visiting Senators on Saturday.
The depth defenseman unleashed a vicious slash on Washington's Madison Bowey on Monday, but we're guessing not many fantasy owners noticed that Dillon was forced to sit Thursday versus the Hurricanes. The physical skater has accumulated 27 PIM, 72 hits and 29 blocked shots this season, albeit with only five assists representing his point total through 26 games.
