Sharks' Brenden Dillon: Collects assist
Dillon picked up an assist and four hits in Wednesday's 5-4 overtime win against the Blues in Game 3 of the Western Conference finals.
Dillon has managed two assists, 59 hits, 18 blocked shots and 20 PIM in 17 postseason contests. He's also had 10 shots on goal and a minus-5 rating. The defense-first blueliner should not be counted on heavily for fantasy purposes.
More News
-
Sharks' Brenden Dillon: Notches apple•
-
Sharks' Brenden Dillon: Gathers apple in loss•
-
Sharks' Brenden Dillon: Defense-first deployment continues•
-
Sharks' Brenden Dillon: Role increasing•
-
Sharks' Brenden Dillon: Emerges with rare assist•
-
Sharks' Brenden Dillon: Rallies club with impressive shorthanded tally•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...