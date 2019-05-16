Dillon picked up an assist and four hits in Wednesday's 5-4 overtime win against the Blues in Game 3 of the Western Conference finals.

Dillon has managed two assists, 59 hits, 18 blocked shots and 20 PIM in 17 postseason contests. He's also had 10 shots on goal and a minus-5 rating. The defense-first blueliner should not be counted on heavily for fantasy purposes.