Dillon managed an assist, four hits and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 6-3 win over the Oilers.

The 29-year-old has three assists in five games since the All-Star break. Dillon is up to 14 points, 167 hits and 79 PIM in 55 outings -- the physicality is more likely to get fantasy owners' attention than his modest scoring.

