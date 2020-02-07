Sharks' Brenden Dillon: Contributes helper
Dillon managed an assist, four hits and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 6-3 win over the Oilers.
The 29-year-old has three assists in five games since the All-Star break. Dillon is up to 14 points, 167 hits and 79 PIM in 55 outings -- the physicality is more likely to get fantasy owners' attention than his modest scoring.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.