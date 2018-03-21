Dillon contributed a pair of assists in Tuesday's win over the Devils.

Dillon is now riding a five-game point streak and is up to 18 points in 72 games on the season. The 27-year-old typically isn't a significant offensive contributor, but he's scored twice in his last four games and is contributing offense without any power-play time. He likely won't keep up this production rate, but the third-pairing blueliner is still worth owning in some deep leagues.