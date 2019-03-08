Dillon has six assists over his last 22 appearances.

In that span, the defenseman has added 52 hits, 29 PIM and 26 blocked shots. Dillon has recently seen third-pairing usage, averaging 19:31 a game over the 22-game sample, which is 2:17 higher than his season average. He has 18 points in 67 games overall, and likely doesn't warrant fantasy attention.