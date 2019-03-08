Sharks' Brenden Dillon: Defense-first deployment continues
Dillon has six assists over his last 22 appearances.
In that span, the defenseman has added 52 hits, 29 PIM and 26 blocked shots. Dillon has recently seen third-pairing usage, averaging 19:31 a game over the 22-game sample, which is 2:17 higher than his season average. He has 18 points in 67 games overall, and likely doesn't warrant fantasy attention.
