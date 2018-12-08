Sharks' Brenden Dillon: Emerges with rare assist
Dillon produced an assist to complement a plus-2 rating in Friday's 3-2 road loss to the Stars.
Dillon is a punishing defenseman who rarely shows up on the scoresheet, but he and Erik Karlsson were able to factor into Logan Couture's third-period tally in the narrow loss. We can't imagine Dillon being owned in any type of fantasy league, though he does have an important penalty-killing role for the Sharks.
