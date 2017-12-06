Sharks' Brenden Dillon: Faces one-game suspension
Dillon was suspended one game for slashing Washington's Madison Bowey on Monday.
Dillon's slash was extremely dangerous, so many weren't surprised by the punishment. With no other healthy blueliners, the Sharks may have to call up another a man from the minors to fill in Thursday against Carolina.
