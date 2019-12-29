Sharks' Brenden Dillon: Fills stat sheet
Dillon had an assist, six hits, two blocked shots and a plus-3 rating in Saturday's 6-1 win over the Flyers.
Dillon made a strong impact in Saturday's game, including his helper on Timo Meier's first of three goals. The 29-year-old defenseman reached the 10-point mark with the helper, and he's added 129 hits, 52 PIM and 39 blocked shots in 40 games this year.
