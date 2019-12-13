Sharks' Brenden Dillon: Finds twine in loss
Dillon scored a goal, dished four hits and blocked three shots in Thursday's 6-3 loss to the Rangers.
Dillon's third-period tally gave the Sharks a 3-2 lead, which lasted 4:37 until Mika Zibanejad ignited the Rangers' late rally. The blueliner has been unusually productive lately, with a goal and four assists in his last 10 games. For the year, Dillon has eight points, 107 hits, 48 PIM and a minus-8 rating in 34 contests.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.