Dillon scored a goal, dished four hits and blocked three shots in Thursday's 6-3 loss to the Rangers.

Dillon's third-period tally gave the Sharks a 3-2 lead, which lasted 4:37 until Mika Zibanejad ignited the Rangers' late rally. The blueliner has been unusually productive lately, with a goal and four assists in his last 10 games. For the year, Dillon has eight points, 107 hits, 48 PIM and a minus-8 rating in 34 contests.