Sharks' Brenden Dillon: Gathers apple in loss
Dillon earned an assist and added two hits and two blocked shots in Thursday's 4-2 loss to the Panthers.
Dillon has 19 points (one goal, 18 helpers) in 71 games this season, just three points shy of the career-high 22 he accumulated last year. His usage remains defensive in nature, but with 170 hits and a respectable point count, he could help some fantasy owners in deeper formats.
