Dillon recorded an assist, two hits and a plus-3 rating in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Oilers.

Dillon's helper came on an Evander Kane goal, as the Oilers defense collapsed on the former and left the latter open to clean up a loose puck. The soon-to-be 29-year-old is up to three assists, 62 hits and 21 PIM in 19 appearances.