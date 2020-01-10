Dillon posted an assist, two shots on goal and a fighting major in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Blue Jackets.

Dillon came a goal short of the Gordie Howe hat trick, as he assisted Brent Burns in the third period and fought Nick Foligno three minutes later. The 29-year-old blueliner is up to 11 points, 142 hits and 57 PIM through 46 games this season. He's never topped 22 points in a season, and he's on track to keep that true in 2019-20.