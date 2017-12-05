Dillon will have a hearing with the NHL Department of Player Safety on Tuesday regarding his slash on Washington's Madison Bowey during Monday's 4-1 loss to the Capitals.

Dillon's slash on Bowey was pretty vicious, so it wouldn't be surprising to see the NHL dish out some additional punishment in the form of a fine or suspension. The result of Dillon's hearing should be announced prior to Thursday's game against the Hurricanes.