Sharks' Brenden Dillon: Hearing scheduled with Department of Player Safety
Dillon will have a hearing with the NHL Department of Player Safety on Tuesday regarding his slash on Washington's Madison Bowey during Monday's 4-1 loss to the Capitals.
Dillon's slash on Bowey was pretty vicious, so it wouldn't be surprising to see the NHL dish out some additional punishment in the form of a fine or suspension. The result of Dillon's hearing should be announced prior to Thursday's game against the Hurricanes.
