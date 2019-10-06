Sharks' Brenden Dillon: Helper, fight in loss
Dillon posted an assist and five PIM in Saturday's 3-1 loss to the Ducks.
The 28-year-old blueliner showed some pugnacity by dropping the gloves with Nicolas Deslauriers in the first period. Dillon then had the secondary helper on Logan Couture's goal in the second frame. Dillon forms the defensive half of a pairing with Erik Karlsson -- the former has delivered 14 hits and just two shots on goal in three games this year.
