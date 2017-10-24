Sharks' Brenden Dillon: Logs season-high 21:01 in win over Blueshirts
Dillion recorded a shot and three hits with a plus-1 rating through 21:01 of ice time during Monday's 4-1 win over the Rangers.
This was Dillion's heftiest workload of the campaign, as he entered with an average of just 16:13 of ice time per contest. However, with San Jose in cruise control for the majority of the game, head coach Peter DeBoer was able to roll out all his blue liners somewhat regularly Monday. Typically a third-pairing defenseman, Dillon could continue to see a few more minutes moving forward, as the Sharks are relying on a number of inexperienced rearguards with Paul Martin (ankle) on injured reserve. Still, Dillon has hardly tilted the fantasy scales this season with three helpers, nine shots, 22 hits and a plus-3 rating, and he's unlikely to morph into a serviceable asset in most settings.
More News
-
Sharks' Brenden Dillon: Two points in last three games•
-
Sharks' Brenden Dillon: Dishing out more hits this year•
-
Sharks' Brenden Dillon: Struggling to produce•
-
Sharks' Brenden Dillon: Tallies assist Saturday•
-
Sharks' Brenden Dillon: Registers rare multi-assist outing•
-
Sharks' Brenden Dillon: To return Wednesday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...