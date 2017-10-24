Dillion recorded a shot and three hits with a plus-1 rating through 21:01 of ice time during Monday's 4-1 win over the Rangers.

This was Dillion's heftiest workload of the campaign, as he entered with an average of just 16:13 of ice time per contest. However, with San Jose in cruise control for the majority of the game, head coach Peter DeBoer was able to roll out all his blue liners somewhat regularly Monday. Typically a third-pairing defenseman, Dillon could continue to see a few more minutes moving forward, as the Sharks are relying on a number of inexperienced rearguards with Paul Martin (ankle) on injured reserve. Still, Dillon has hardly tilted the fantasy scales this season with three helpers, nine shots, 22 hits and a plus-3 rating, and he's unlikely to morph into a serviceable asset in most settings.