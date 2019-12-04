Dillon posted an assist, a game-high five hits and a minus-3 rating in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Capitals.

Dillon sent a long pass that Melker Karlsson converted for the opening goal in the first period. It was all downhill from there for the defenseman and his team. Dillon has six assists, including three in his last five games. The 29-year-old has added 91 hits, 44 PIM and a minus-8 rating in 29 appearances this year.