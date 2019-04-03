Sharks' Brenden Dillon: Notches apple
Dillon had an assist and two hits in Tuesday's 4-2 loss to the Canucks.
Dillon now has 21 points in 80 games this year, all but one of which are helpers. He's a point shy of his career high, and with 196 hits, he's also one hit shy of matching a personal best. Both marks were set in 2017-18.
More News
-
Sharks' Brenden Dillon: Gathers apple in loss•
-
Sharks' Brenden Dillon: Defense-first deployment continues•
-
Sharks' Brenden Dillon: Role increasing•
-
Sharks' Brenden Dillon: Emerges with rare assist•
-
Sharks' Brenden Dillon: Rallies club with impressive shorthanded tally•
-
Sharks' Brenden Dillon: Snaps drought in win•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...