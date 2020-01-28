Sharks' Brenden Dillon: Picks up helper
Dillon produced an assist, three hits and a plus-2 rating in Monday's 4-2 win over the Ducks.
The defenseman set up the second of Patrick Marleau's two tallies in the contest. Dillon is up to 12 points, 158 hits and 73 PIM through 51 games. He's no dynamo on offense, but the physicality could earn his attention in deeper fantasy formats.
