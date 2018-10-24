Sharks' Brenden Dillon: Rallies club with impressive shorthanded tally
Dillon delivered a shorthanded goal in Tuesday's 5-4 road win over the Predators.
Dillon caught the opposition napping and went coast-to-coast for his first point of the season. This was a huge moment for the third-pairing defenseman because it sparked a rally consisting of three unanswered goals to saddle the Predators with a regulation loss at their own barn.
