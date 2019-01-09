Dillon pitched in an assist in Tuesday's 7-2 win over the Oilers.

Only four forwards and two defensemen from the Sharks missed the scoresheet in this one, with Dillon pulling his weight as the primary setup man on Joe Thornton's goal to complement a plus-3 rating over 20:51 of ice time, including 2:52 on the penalty kill. Dillon isn't usually deployed this heavily, but the Sharks are dealing with injuries to Marc-Edouard Vlasic (undisclosed) and Justin Braun (knee), and the contingency plan has the B.C. native paired up with elite blueliner Erik Karlsson at even strength.