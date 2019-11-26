Dillon recorded an assist and two PIM in Monday's 4-3 overtime win over the Kings.

Dillon helped out on the second of two Timo Meier tallies in the second period. Dillon added two shots on goal, two hits and two blocked shots Monday. The defenseman is up to four assists, 32 PIM, 77 hits and 24 blocks in 25 contests in 2019-20.