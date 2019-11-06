Sharks' Brenden Dillon: Sends shorthanded assist
Dillon provided a shorthanded helper and two hits in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Blackhawks.
Dillon had the outlet pass to Evander Kane, who did the rest on a shorthanded breakaway to extend the Sharks' lead to 2-0. Dillon has managed two helpers, 51 hits and 19 PIM in 16 contests this year. The 28-year-old is not a significant point producer, having posted a career-high 22 points in each of the last two seasons. What Dillon does bring is a heavy dose of physicality.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.