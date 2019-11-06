Dillon provided a shorthanded helper and two hits in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Blackhawks.

Dillon had the outlet pass to Evander Kane, who did the rest on a shorthanded breakaway to extend the Sharks' lead to 2-0. Dillon has managed two helpers, 51 hits and 19 PIM in 16 contests this year. The 28-year-old is not a significant point producer, having posted a career-high 22 points in each of the last two seasons. What Dillon does bring is a heavy dose of physicality.