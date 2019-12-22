Sharks' Brenden Dillon: Slides helper
Dillon provided an assist and two hits in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Blues.
Dillon set up Stefan Noesen's first goal as a Shark. The 29-year-old defenseman has seen a boost in offense with four points to go with 29 hits and six PIM through nine games in December. He's at nine points, 115 hits and 50 PIM through 37 contests this season in a mostly defensive role despite the recent uptick on the scoresheet.
