Dillon set up both first-period goals Wednesday, helping his team claim a 4-0 win over the Golden Knights in Game 4.

Dillon hadn't posted a point since tallying an assist in the first two games against Los Angeles in round one. He stepped up nicely in this contest, but he seems to have reverted to regular-season form after a strong March. If you're desperate, he can be a decent play, but in most situations, he's better left off your roster.