Dillon has notched one goal and two assists in his last seven games since Christmas, while recording 18 hits and 11 blocked shots as well.

Dillon has been receiving a steady 18:23 of ice time in 2017-18, and has now collected eight points (one assist, seven goals) in 40 contests this season. The 27-year-old has also notched 110 hits thus far, 20th best in the NHL. While Dillon won't wow you with his point production, he's been spending the majority of his ice time recently on a pairing with Brent Burns, which could lead to a slight increase in the points column in the long run.