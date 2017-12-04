Dillon fired two shots on net, recorded one hit, and blocked two shots in Saturday's 5-2 loss to Tampa Bay.

Dillon has recorded five points in his first 25 games and is already halfway to his 2016-17 total of 10, and his 70 hits ranks in a tie for 19th best in the NHL at the moment. The 27-year-old has been skating on the second pairing as of late, and with Paul Martin (undisclosed) and Tim Heed (undisclosed) both on injured reserve, he should continue to log top-four minutes.