Sharks' Brenden Dillon: Throws two shots on goal
Dillon fired two shots on net, recorded one hit, and blocked two shots in Saturday's 5-2 loss to Tampa Bay.
Dillon has recorded five points in his first 25 games and is already halfway to his 2016-17 total of 10, and his 70 hits ranks in a tie for 19th best in the NHL at the moment. The 27-year-old has been skating on the second pairing as of late, and with Paul Martin (undisclosed) and Tim Heed (undisclosed) both on injured reserve, he should continue to log top-four minutes.
More News
-
Sharks' Brenden Dillon: Logs season-high 21:01 in win over Blueshirts•
-
Sharks' Brenden Dillon: Two points in last three games•
-
Sharks' Brenden Dillon: Dishing out more hits this year•
-
Sharks' Brenden Dillon: Struggling to produce•
-
Sharks' Brenden Dillon: Tallies assist Saturday•
-
Sharks' Brenden Dillon: Registers rare multi-assist outing•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...