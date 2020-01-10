Sharks' Brent Burns: Adds insurance tally
Burns scored a goal on a team-high six shots and blocked four shots in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Blue Jackets.
Burns reached the 30-point mark with the tally (eight goals, 22 helpers). He's added 136 shots on goal, 63 blocks and 54 hits in 46 games this season. He's on pace to miss 60 points for the first time since 2013-14, when he had 48 points in 69 outings -- the defenseman hasn't missed a game since that campaign.
