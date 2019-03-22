Sharks' Brent Burns: Assists in three straight games

Burns collected a helper, three hits and three shots in Thursday's 4-2 loss to the Kings.

The helper allowed Burns to match his career high of 76 points, doing so in 74 contests this year. When he set it in 2016-17, it came with 29 goals and 47 assists, but this year's production has seen him post 13 scores and 63 apples. With up to eight more games for Burns, it's a near-lock he's got a new personal best by season's end, and it's a decent chance that number is north of 80.