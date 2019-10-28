Sharks' Brent Burns: Assists on both goals in loss

Burns registered a pair of assists -- one on the power play -- and three blocked shots in Sunday's 5-2 loss to the Senators.

Burns has been an assist-machine recently, with seven helpers in his last six games. For the year, the 34-year-old defenseman has 12 points in as many games, adding 33 shots on goal and 14 blocks. It's more of the same for Burns, one of the top offensive blueliners in the league.