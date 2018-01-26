Sharks' Brent Burns: Assists twice Thursday
Burns dished out a pair of helpers in Thurday's 6-5 loss to the Rangers.
The bearded blueliner's minus-21 sure is unsightly, but his 41 points in 48 games are elite. Burns started the season relatively slowly but has cranked things up to the tune of 27 points in his last 21 contests, so owners should be excited about his prospects when play resumes after the All-Star break next Tuesday in Pittsburgh.
