Sharks' Brent Burns: Back in goal column
Burns scored a goal and added five hits and three blocked shots in Monday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Avalanche.
Burns went cold on offense after posting seven points in the first two games of the series. His goal gives Burns five tallies and 12 points in 13 postseason outings, and he will likely need to contribute again in Wednesday's Game 7 if the Sharks are to advance to the Western Conference finals.
