Sharks' Brent Burns: Bags assist in overtime win

Burns notched an assist, two shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 3-2 overtime win over the Devils.

Burns had the secondary helper on Logan Couture's game-winning tally. Through 12 games in February, Burns has racked up 10 points, 51 shots and 27 blocked shots. The 34-year-old is up to 43 points, 206 shots and 104 blocks in 64 outings this season. While he's on his lowest scoring pace since 2013-14, his numbers are still solid from a fantasy perspective.