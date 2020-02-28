Sharks' Brent Burns: Bags assist in overtime win
Burns notched an assist, two shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 3-2 overtime win over the Devils.
Burns had the secondary helper on Logan Couture's game-winning tally. Through 12 games in February, Burns has racked up 10 points, 51 shots and 27 blocked shots. The 34-year-old is up to 43 points, 206 shots and 104 blocks in 64 outings this season. While he's on his lowest scoring pace since 2013-14, his numbers are still solid from a fantasy perspective.
