Burns posted an assist and a team-high seven shots on goal in Tuesday's 4-3 shootout win over the Kings.

Burns had the secondary helper on Evander Kane's game-tying goal with 45 seconds left in regulation. Through 11 games, Burns has a reasonable seven points, 37 shots on goal and 15 blocked shots. It's safe to say he's probably going to come in well under a point-per-game pace -- the 35-year-old rearguard can still pile up points, but not at the same rate he used to.