Sharks' Brent Burns: Bags two points in blowout win

Burns scored a goal and notched an assist while firing four shots on goal during Tuesday's 7-2 win over the Oilers.

Burns has been red hot recently, racking up four goals and 14 points in his last seven games. Fantasy owners that spent a high draft pick on the 33-year-old blueliner have to be happy with their decision, as he's currently on pace to shatter his career high of 76 points.

