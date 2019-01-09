Sharks' Brent Burns: Bags two points in blowout win
Burns scored a goal and notched an assist while firing four shots on goal during Tuesday's 7-2 win over the Oilers.
Burns has been red hot recently, racking up four goals and 14 points in his last seven games. Fantasy owners that spent a high draft pick on the 33-year-old blueliner have to be happy with their decision, as he's currently on pace to shatter his career high of 76 points.
