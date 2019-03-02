Sharks' Brent Burns: Battling illness
Burns is dealing with an illness that leaves him questionable for Sunday's home game against the Blackhawks, Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
This flu reportedly caused Burns to miss Saturday's skate. Given his high-profile status, there will be no shortage of media types looking to get an update from Sharks coach Peter DeBoer on Burns ahead of the Sharks' next contest. We'll follow up accordingly when more information is disclosed.
