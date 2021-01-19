Burns collected a power-play goal and added two assists Monday in a 5-4 loss at St. Louis. He also contributed four shots and one block.

Burns was a force for the Sharks, racking up his first three points of the season while logging a game-high 28:39 of ice time. The veteran defenseman figured in on the first two goals of the game as the Sharks built a 2-0 lead, then tallied one of his own with the man advantage to give San Jose a 3-2 edge in the second period. Burns enjoyed another productive campaign in 2019-20, although his 45 points represented a steep decline from the 83 he registered the previous season. His plus/minus also fell from plus-13 to minus-22.