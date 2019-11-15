Play

Sharks' Brent Burns: Collects pair of points in win

Burns scored a power-play goal, added an assist and fired four shots on goal in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Ducks.

Burns' tally came in the third period, giving the Sharks their first lead of the game. He had previously set up Tomas Hertl's second-period goal. The defenseman has five goals and 19 points to go with 60 shots on goal, 29 hits and 18 PIM in 20 games this season.

More News
Our Latest Stories