Sharks' Brent Burns: Collects pair of points in win

Burns scored a power-play goal, added an assist and fired four shots on goal in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Ducks.

Burns' tally came in the third period, giving the Sharks their first lead of the game. He had previously set up Tomas Hertl's second-period goal. The defenseman has five goals and 19 points to go with 60 shots on goal, 29 hits and 18 PIM in 20 games this season.