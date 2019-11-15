Sharks' Brent Burns: Collects pair of points in win
Burns scored a power-play goal, added an assist and fired four shots on goal in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Ducks.
Burns' tally came in the third period, giving the Sharks their first lead of the game. He had previously set up Tomas Hertl's second-period goal. The defenseman has five goals and 19 points to go with 60 shots on goal, 29 hits and 18 PIM in 20 games this season.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.